Veritone Inc (VERI) CFO Purchases $141,600.00 in Stock

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) CFO Peter F. Collins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veritone Inc (VERI) opened at $14.06 on Friday. Veritone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 252.85% and a negative net margin of 413.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.12) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

