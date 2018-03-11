Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $350.75 million and approximately $765,434.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $172.22 or 0.01780230 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox, HitBTC and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00955071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003151 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00086879 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00173404 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Token Store and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

