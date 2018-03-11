VeriFone Systems (PAY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VeriFone Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9578098437139 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VeriFone Systems (NYSE PAY) opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,991.84, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.78. VeriFone Systems has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that VeriFone Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriFone Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VeriFone Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriFone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

VeriFone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

