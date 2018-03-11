Vereit Inc (VER) Stake Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,489 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VER. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vereit by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 17,691,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,820,000 after buying an additional 14,922,313 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,057,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Vereit by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,845,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,455,000 after buying an additional 3,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,373,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 3,135,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of Vereit Inc ( NYSE:VER ) opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,829.83, a P/E ratio of -700.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,494.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/vereit-inc-ver-stake-raised-by-wolverine-asset-management-llc.html.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. It operates through two segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and its investment management segment, Cole Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.