Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Veolia Environnement ( VEOEY ) opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13,810.00, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA (Veolia) is engaged in providing environmental management services, which include drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater and sanitation services, and waste management and energy services. The Company’s segments include France; Europe, excluding France; Rest of the world; Global Businesses, and Other.

