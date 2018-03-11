Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 2,462 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $186,570.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,073 shares in the company, valued at $81,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan Faddis sold 8,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00.
Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) opened at $77.18 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,910.00, a PE ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 255.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems by 133.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.
