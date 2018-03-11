Vector Group (VGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of Vector Group (VGR) opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.00. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,890.00, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 432.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 253,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vector Group (VGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/vector-group-vgr-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.