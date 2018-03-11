Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Trading Down 3%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.57. 1,010,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 406,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.83, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

