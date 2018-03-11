Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.
Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ VBLT) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -2.44. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.05.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.
