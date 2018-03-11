Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ VBLT) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -2.44. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

