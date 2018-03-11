Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to “Neutral”

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Vascular Biogenics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -2.44. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

