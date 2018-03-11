Varex Imaging (VREX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Varex Imaging earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5819967812205 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ VREX) opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $1,435.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.16.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

