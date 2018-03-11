Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 151,773 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,773 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,153,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,876,000 after purchasing an additional 155,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,277,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,684,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,641,000 after purchasing an additional 366,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,732,000 after purchasing an additional 428,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,222,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,408 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,820.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $181,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $154,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,291 shares of company stock worth $9,154,833 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/vantage-investment-partners-llc-sells-151773-shares-of-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.