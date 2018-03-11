Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,560 Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV) opened at $86.51 on Friday. Health Care SPDR has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $16,300.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Health Care SPDR Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

