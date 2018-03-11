Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,256 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,954,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,275,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 325,072 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $396,587.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,082 shares of company stock valued at $32,983,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62,358.30, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1,716.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

