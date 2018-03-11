Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,250,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,327,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,085,000 after buying an additional 640,992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,209.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 339,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,664,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,234,000 after buying an additional 247,856 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,085,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 481,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 98,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) opened at $81.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

