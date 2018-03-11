Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $759,000 Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,234,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,269,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,116,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 78,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $5,579,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $677,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE DWDP) opened at $72.23 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168,225.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 96.82%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

