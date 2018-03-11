ValuEngine Upgrades Integer (ITGR) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,716.27, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Integer has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.20.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.42 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts expect that Integer will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 3,182 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $142,839.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,446.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 20,605 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $947,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $2,095,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ValuEngine Upgrades Integer (ITGR) to Strong-Buy” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/valuengine-upgrades-integer-itgr-to-strong-buy.html.

Integer Company Profile

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.