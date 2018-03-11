ValuEngine Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ XENE) opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 219,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 329,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications. Its product pipeline includes: Glybera, TV-45070, GDC-0310, XEN901 (Nav1.6 inhibitor) and XEN1101. Glybera is used for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD).

