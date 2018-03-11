ValuEngine Lowers Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,826. The firm has a market cap of $91,433.71, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTU. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,661,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,743 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,816,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,963 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,022,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

