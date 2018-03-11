ValuEngine Lowers Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FANG. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ FANG) opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12,657.65, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $112,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,431 shares of company stock worth $24,672,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

