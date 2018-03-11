ValuEngine Downgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.15, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

