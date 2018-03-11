ValuEngine Downgrades Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) to Strong Sell

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANW. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.34. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. equities research analysts predict that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Roth bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Co Towle bought 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $228,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 251,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,028 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANW. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 506.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 75,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users.

