Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Director John Paulson Buys 7,066,629 Shares

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) Director John Paulson purchased 7,066,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,826,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) opened at $15.38 on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5,370.00, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl alerts:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 55.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129,092 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 65,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Director John Paulson Buys 7,066,629 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/valeant-pharmaceuticals-intl-inc-vrx-director-john-paulson-buys-7066629-shares.html.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.