UTRUST (UTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $859,796.00

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, UTRUST has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $49.30 million and approximately $859,796.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTRUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00957068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087217 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00174788 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UTRUST was first traded on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,687,284 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official website is utrust.io . The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

