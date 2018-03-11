Urban Outfitters (URBN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated a positive rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,715. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $3,883.97, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

