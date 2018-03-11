Universal Logistics (ULH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
ULH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ ULH) traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $618.49, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Logistics Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment.
