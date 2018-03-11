Univar (UNVR) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Univar (NYSE:UNVR) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Univar (NYSE UNVR) opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Univar has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4,350.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.22.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Univar will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, insider Dahlia Investments Pte. Ltd. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $175,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark John Byrne sold 90,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,145.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,183,621 shares of company stock valued at $293,436,742. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $17,988,000. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

