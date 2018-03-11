Univar (UNVR) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Univar (NYSE:UNVR) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.
Shares of Univar (NYSE UNVR) opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Univar has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4,350.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.22.
In other Univar news, insider Dahlia Investments Pte. Ltd. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $175,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark John Byrne sold 90,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,145.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,183,621 shares of company stock valued at $293,436,742. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $17,988,000. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.
