Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $10,962,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP) opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $106,980.00, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/union-pacific-co-unp-shares-sold-by-fenimore-asset-management-inc.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.