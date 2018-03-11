Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 7,543 3M Co (MMM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. 3M accounts for about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $4,698,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co (NYSE MMM) opened at $241.35 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $188.62 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $143,723.92, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.02.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

