Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.06 Million

Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $50.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $136.44 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $50.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $235.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $16.58 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 521,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 265,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,668.80, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

