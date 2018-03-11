UDR, Inc. (UDR) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in UDR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in UDR by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in UDR by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,214,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE UDR) opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9,440.00, a PE ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. UDR had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

