UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Noble Energy (NBL)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Noble Energy (NBL) opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,120.00, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.67%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $5,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,878 shares in the company, valued at $79,698,177.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,121 shares of company stock worth $5,883,960. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 765,933 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 672,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 243,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

