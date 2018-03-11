UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Newfield Exploration (NFX)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newfield Exploration from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE NFX) opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Newfield Exploration has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,667.50, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $196,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,109.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

