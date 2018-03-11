UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 954,225 Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 954,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ NAVI) opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,650.56, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a current ratio of 22.35. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $250,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

