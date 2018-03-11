UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 442 Shares of AMERCO (UHAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AMERCO by 241.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in AMERCO by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $222,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.16, for a total value of $76,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $353.97 per share, for a total transaction of $353,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $460,161. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

AMERCO (NASDAQ UHAL) opened at $341.44 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $326.30 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6,440.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by ($6.86). AMERCO had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $842.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

