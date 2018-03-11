U.S. Energy (USEG) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Energy earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 50.0404719212056 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG ) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,834. The firm has a market cap of $7.48, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment.

