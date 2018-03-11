TrueFlip 24-Hour Volume Reaches $241,366.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $241,366.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00960500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00086850 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00173529 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

