Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.28) to GBX 167 ($2.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON BBOX) opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 104.70 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 151.40 ($2.09). The stock has a market cap of $2,010.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in logistics facilities in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the investment property segment. Its objectives reflect the Company’s aim of creating value for shareholders. It invests in and manages both standing assets and pre-let forward funded developments.

