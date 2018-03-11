TriMas Corp (TRS) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TriMas by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) opened at $26.65 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,193.41, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.88.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 target price on shares of TriMas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

