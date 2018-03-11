TriMas Corp (TRS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriMas by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,193.41, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.88.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 price objective on TriMas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

