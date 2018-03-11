Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,715 ($23.69) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.32) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.76) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($24.87) to GBX 1,380 ($19.07) in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “add” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($22.24) to GBX 1,430 ($19.76) in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.64 ($21.95).

Travis Perkins (LON TPK) opened at GBX 1,319.50 ($18.23) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,709 ($23.61). The company has a market cap of $3,330.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.24.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 71 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($17.38) per share, for a total transaction of £893.18 ($1,234.01). Also, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 60 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,462 ($20.20) per share, for a total transaction of £877.20 ($1,211.94). Insiders purchased 173 shares of company stock worth $243,440 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

