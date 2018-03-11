Travelflex Price Tops $0.0825 (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Travelflex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travelflex has a market cap of $6.25 million and $9,248.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travelflex has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008593 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00960180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00173069 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex’s total supply is 104,196,408 coins and its circulating supply is 75,776,465 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org . Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to buy Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

