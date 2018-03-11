TransAct Technologies (TACT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ TACT ) opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.39, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.98. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 17.98%. equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

In related news, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $28,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,708.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $142,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 162,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 159,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 80.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 132,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

