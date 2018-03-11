Traders Sell Shares of FedEx (FDX) on Strength (FDX)

Traders sold shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $79.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $149.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.76 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, FedEx had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. FedEx traded up $7.15 for the day and closed at $247.12

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $66,200.98, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other FedEx news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,105.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,541 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,142 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in FedEx by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 589,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,901,000 after buying an additional 64,637 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

