Traders Sell Boeing (BA) on Strength (BA)

Investors sold shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $321.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $368.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.21 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Boeing had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Boeing traded up $5.79 for the day and closed at $354.52

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Buckingham Research set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.47.

Get Boeing alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208,630.00, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.31%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Boeing (BA) on Strength (BA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/traders-sell-boeing-ba-on-strength-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.