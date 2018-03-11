Traders Buy Shares of Avista (AVA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $10.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.72 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Avista had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Avista traded down ($0.22) for the day and closed at $48.08

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3,155.39, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3725 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avista by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

