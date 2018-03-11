Traders Buy Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) on weakness during trading on Friday. $21.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.72 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Aimmune Therapeutics had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Aimmune Therapeutics traded down ($1.12) for the day and closed at $33.63

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIMT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1,710.00 and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,093 shares of company stock worth $1,858,976 and sold 133,968 shares worth $5,073,180. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) on Weakness” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/traders-buy-aimmune-therapeutics-aimt-on-weakness.html.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which it refers to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.