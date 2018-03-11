TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Director Acquires $92,000.00 in Stock

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Director John Ross acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,115.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. National Securities upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

