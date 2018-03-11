Toyota Motor (TM) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.74.

Shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $190,343.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3,974.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

