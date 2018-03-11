Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Xerium Technologies worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerium Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerium Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 149,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xerium Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 77,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Xerium Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 329,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerium Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM) opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59. Xerium Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Xerium Technologies Profile

Xerium Technologies, Inc (Xerium) is a manufacturer and supplier of over two types of consumable products used in the production of paper: machine clothing and roll covers. The Company markets its products through brands, such as Huyck Wangner, Weavexx, Stowe Woodward, Mount Hope, Robec and Xibe. The Company operates in two segments: machine clothing and roll covers.

